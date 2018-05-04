Samsung’s Lee Jae-yong visits Xiaomi shop in Shenzhen

BUSINESS

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong (second left) looks at a Xiaomi smartphone at an electronics shop in Shenzhen on Thursday. (Yonhap/Weibo)

Samsung Electronics heir apparent and Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong was spotted by a Chinese citizen at a Xiaomi shop in Shenzhen during his trip to the city in China, according to news reports Friday.Lee and several officials including Samsung’s semiconductor business chief Kim Ki-nam were photographed by a Chinese netizen on Thursday while looking at Xiaomi’s Mi Mix S2 smartphone at a shop. The picture was posted on a social network site.Some Chinese media outlets speculated that Lee was trying to find answers for the falling market share of Samsung phones in China by visiting local electronics shops and examining local products. Lee reportedly also visited a Samsung shop to check out Korean products on sale.According to data from Strategy Analytics, Samsung ranked fifth in the Chinese market with a 0.8 percent share, as of the fourth quarter of last year, behind Huawei, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi. In the same period, Xiaomi also beat Samsung in the Indian market.Lee’s visit to the electronics shops could be a prelude to changes in Samsung’s smartphone business strategy for China, along with a new business or investment plan for the country, which are likely to be made public after the latest trip, industry sources speculated.Lee and four heads of the chipmaking division and display subsidiary of Samsung departed Wednesday for business meetings with Chinese clients including electric vehicle maker BYD.With Lee’s latest trip, the tech titan appears to be gradually increasing exposure of its heir apparent following his release from jail in February after serving a term for bribery.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)