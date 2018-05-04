[Eye Plus] Fantasy, splendor and desire at Cheongdam

LIFE&STYLE

The streets of Cheongdam-dong in southern Seoul shine in splendor at night with lights coming from boutiques of high fashion brands that invite passersby into their world of extravagance.Embodying a luxurious lifestyle, the district is flamboyant yet quiet all year round, with faceless mannequins dressed in glittering outfits enticing you to indulge.Formerly a small pier connecting Songpa and Apgujeong in the premodern era, Cheongdam has gone through dramatic development since the late 1970s, becoming symbolic of wealthy Koreans and young professionals with experience overseas.From Christian Dior to Cartier, Cheongdam houses luxury brands that each boast their own sense of artistic beauty and exclusivity. However, in contrast to the boisterous night scene of neighboring districts, the Cheongdam district is relatively quieter, with a sense of tension between the fantasy of luxury and the realities of a mediocre life.Photographed by Park Hyun-kooWritten by Cho Chung-un