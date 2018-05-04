Police seek arrest warrant for Korean Air chief's daughter over alleged assault

NATIONAL

Police on Friday requested a court warrant to arrest a daughter of Korean Air Lines Co.'s chairman over an alleged assault.



The Seoul Gangseo Police Station said they filed for the writ against Cho Hyun-min, who was a senior executive of the company, on charges of assault and obstruction of business.



Cho has been under investigation over allegations that she threw a glass cup of water at an advertising company official during a business meeting in March because she was upset about the way the manager failed to answer her questions properly.





Cho Hyun-min (Yonhap)

She is also suspected of yelling at the staff present at the meeting and disrupting the meeting by refusing to continue the session.She was questioned by the police on Tuesday over the allegations. She has denied most of the charges and insisted that it was a paper cup she pushed toward the door, not toward people.Police said they decided to seek an arrest warrant for Cho as the probe and Cho's continued denial call for it, since there is a high risk that she might destroy evidence. (Yonhap)