[Newsmaker] Reform-minded professor nominated to lead financial watchdog

BUSINESS

South Korea's top financial regulator said Friday it nominated a reform-minded professor to head the Financial Supervisory Services .Yoon Suk-heun, 70, a visiting professor of business administration at Seoul National University, was tapped for the post, the Financial Services Commission said in a statement.Yoon is also the head of a government commission that maps out measures to reform financial administration affairs.If President Moon Jae-in approves Yoon's nomination, he will succeed Kim Ki-sik, who resigned last month over ethical lapses when he served as a lawmaker.The FSC said Yoon is a "well-qualified person" to take a leading role for reforms in the financial industry.As a chairman of the Financial Administration Innovation Committee, Yoon recommended that financial authorities should impose a fine on Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee for allegedly evading taxes with borrowed-name accounts.He also called on financial firms to pick a board member each who is nominated by their employees.If appointed, Yoon will take the helm at the FSS at a time when the financial watchdog has been under fire after state auditors discovered that senior FSS officials gave special treatment to job candidates who were related to politicians or senior financial executives.Last week, the FSS ended its probe into Samsung BioLogics Co., an affiliate of Samsung Electronics Co., and notified BioLogics that it breached accounting rules. BioLogics has denied that it did so.(Yonhap)