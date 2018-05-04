Military seeks speedy implementation of inter-Korean summit deal

NATIONAL

South Korea's defense ministry has launched a task force to follow up on the latest inter-Korean summit agreement on easing tensions and building confidence, officials said Friday.It consists of officials at the Ministry of National Defense and the Joint Chiefs of Staff as well as civilian experts."It's a task force for making preparations for follow-up measures to implement the Panmunjom Declaration," a ministry official said. "(We) plan to take advice from an advisory panel of outside experts."The declaration is named after the venue for the summit between President Moon Jae-in and the North's leader Kim Jong-un last Friday.It calls for the cessation of "all hostile acts against each other in every domain" and steps towards the "complete denuclearization" of the peninsula and a peace regime to put an end to the decades-long armistice mechanism.In the first concrete action, the two Koreas' militaries have been removing huge loudspeakers blaring cross-border propaganda messages from the Demilitarized Zone.The South is expected to complete the removal work within this week, preparing to hold agreed-upon general-grade talks with the North by the end of May.(Yonhap)