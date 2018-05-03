Looking ahead

OPINION

On Friday, The Korea Herald publishes its 20,000th issue, marking a precious milestone in the nation’s English-language journalism. While we take immense pride in having served our valued readers at home and abroad without any interruption for nearly 65 years, we renew our commitment to continue to fulfill our mission of being a window between Korea and the world.The Korea Herald, then with the name The Korean Republic, was born on Aug. 15, 1953, 19 days after the three-year Korean War ended in a truce. It came out under the initiative of national leaders who wanted to have a reputable English-language newspaper that can bridge Korea and the world.Accordingly, the paper’s founding editors had a high level of pride and a noble sense of mission, although their start was humble. There were only half a dozen editorial staff, and they put out a four-page tabloid -- 4,500 copies in all -- as the first issue.The paper’s avowed mission was clear. The founding editors wrote in an editorial-page statement, titled “Where We Stand”: “The fundamental purpose of The Korean Republic is to serve as a dependable source of world news for our readers in Korea and of Korean news for the foreigners in our midst and for our readers abroad.”That has been the unchanged guiding principle for all the passing generations of reporters, writers, editors, copyeditors, photojournalists and layout editors who have devoted themselves to enabling the paper to chronicle the nation’s transformation from a war-ravaged country into an advanced economy and democracy.Thanks to their dedication, tireless efforts and innovation, the paper has grown to become the premier English-language news outlet in the country. Indeed, our founding editors would be proud to learn that The Korea Herald has the largest circulation of major English-language dailies, that its website and mobile app is visited by the most English-speaking readers at home and abroad, that its print and digital editions combined are the most important source of English news and information about Korea.As we put out the paper’s 20,000th issue ahead of our 65th anniversary on Aug. 15 this year, we solemnly reaffirm our commitment to succeeding the proud tradition built by the generations of dedicated editorial staff.We know that those goals are not within easy reach, all the more because of the rapid, sweeping changes in the media environment caused by the advent of the digital age. Most of all, technological advancement has been changing the way people get news.Like many other newspapers, The Korea Herald now runs multiple platforms from print newspaper to internet and mobile editions to social media services. The launching two years ago of The Investor, the nation’s first and only online English news service for investors, was also part of our endeavors to cope with the changing media environment.Our confidence in pulling through challenges to come is based on our success in the “print edition-only era” and our hitherto fruitful ventures into online and mobile operations.We don’t believe that it is enough with having a website or mobile app that only reproduce the daily news stories prepared for the print edition. We do believe that nowadays what a media company produces should go beyond traditional news.We define what we are going to focus on as “creative content,” which will be in the form of texts, pictures, infographics, videos and audios -- and with all or some of these combined. The paper will do its best to meet the demands of the new era -- becoming a premier provider of quality news and content that fit the age of the internet and mobile communications.As the vanguard of English-language journalism in the country, The Korea Herald will never forget its commitment to the essence of journalism -- reporting truths and facts, analyzing and interpreting what’s happening in society and molding public opinion. Fairness, integrity and objectivity will continue to become the overriding tenet.Our vision for safeguarding journalism and becoming a beacon of digital media has no different goal than that was set by our founding editors: making The Korea Herald a window for Korea and the world. The only difference is that what we are making is a “Digital Window” which the founders would have never imagined.