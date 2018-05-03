‘Quiz Q’ hopes to be more than poisoned chalice

Beloved TV series “Infinite Challenge” aired its last episode on April 21, after a 13-year run. The series earned the nickname “national entertainment show,” gaining popularity across all age groups.
Producer Kim Tae-ho of the show announced a sudden halt last March, citing the need for a break. He explained, “It has been hard to keep the show’s original color while maintaining freshness.” It hasn’t been decided whether the show will return.
Meanwhile, a new variety show is to start, taking on the hit series’ timeslot. “Quiz Q,” featuring Lee Soo-geun and Jun Hyun-moo as the main hosts, will begin Saturday.
|Producer Choi Hang-ho, comedian Lee Soo-geun, TV personality Jun Hyun-moo and producer Chae Hyun-seok pose for photos at a press event held for “Quiz Q” at MBC’s headquarters in western Seoul on Thursday. /(Yonhap)
“It is like a poisoned chalice,” Jun said at a media event held at the network’s headquarters on Thursday. “When shooting the first episode, I felt as if the poison was spreading through my whole body.”
But Jun began to feel better at the next shooting, feeling less burdened. “I am being detoxed,” he joked. “Whatever we do, we won’t be able to persuade fans of ‘Infinite Challenge‘ 100 percent. We will do what we can do the best.”
Producer Choi Hang-ho shared sentiment of feeling burdened. He found it difficult to continue his words, when asked how he felt after the first shooting. He said he had to reflect on himself.
“From the second episode, things will be more settled. We are putting in all the energy we have to make the weekly show,” he said. “Weekend prime shows are like the Major League for baseball, the Champion’s League for football. It’s a chance to be on the dream stage.”
The show aims to be a new type of variety show, with viewers actively participating in the program. A group of singers will try to answer tricky questions related to music suggested by viewers.
“We decided to do a quiz show as many shows have been taking on the formats of observation or traveling lately. For viewers to actively participate, a quiz show may be proper,” Choi said. “Music is what everyone likes, regardless of the age. As the show progresses, I hope to deal with all subjects from mass culture.”
The production team is counting on viewers to make the show better. Producer Choi said, “No matter how hard production teams think, we can’t do better than ordinary people. They are hilarious.”
Jun agreed, “When I surf on internet, I usually think ‘people are really funny,’ reading comments or posts written by ordinary users. The funny ordinary people’s ideas are to go on air on ‘Quiz Q.’”
The new music quiz show will air its first episode on Saturday at 6:25 p.m. on MBC.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)