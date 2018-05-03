[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

ENTERTAINMENT

Mark (Ma Dong-seok) is a Korean-American adoptee working as a bouncer, but with a dream of becoming an arm-wrestling champion. Jin-Ki (Kwon Yool), a promoter dreaming of turning his life around through Mark, invites Mark to his birthplace for an arm-wrestling tournament.Thanos (Josh Brolin) wants collect all of the Infinity Stones to set what he believes is the perfect balance of the universe, by wiping out half of its population. It is up to The Avenger and their superhero allies to stop him in the deadliest showdown of all time.Mahavir Singh (Aamir Khan), an ex-wrestler, is forced to give up his dreams of winning gold for India in international wrestling due to a lack of financial support. He resolves to train his future son to one-day represent India in his favorite sport. But destiny has other plans.Four years have passed since the Sewol ferry sank on April 16, 2014, leaving 304 dead or missing. A documentary team tracks down and analyzes records from the day of the sinking -- including the ship’s AIS record -- to come up with their own answer to why the ship went down.