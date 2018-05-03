Oasis’ Noel Gallagher to hold solo concert in Seoul in August

ENTERTAINMENT

Noel Gallagher, formerly of legendary British rock band Oasis, will hold a solo concert in Korea in August.According to the concert’s organizer Live Nation Korea on Thursday, the British artist will hold the concert titled “Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds - Stranded on the Earth World Tour” on Aug. 16 at 8 p.m. at Olympic Hall in Olympic Park in Songpa-gu, Seoul.Gallagher last visited Korea for his performance at the Ansan Valley Rock Festival in July 2015.Gallagher was the lead guitarist, co-lead vocalist and principal songwriter of Oasis until it disbanded in 2009. His post-Oasis career continued with “Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds,” his first full-length album after leaving the band. Gallagher released his third full-length album “Who Built the Moon” in November last year.Tickets for the upcoming concert will be available on both ticket.interpark.com and ticket.yes24.com from May 10.