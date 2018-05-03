Young Koreans more likely to leave work on time: data

Around 42.8 percent of workers in their 30s made payment on transportation between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. after leaving work, BC Card announced Thursday, based on analysis of its credit card user data.
Meanwhile, only 31.6 percent of those in their 40s and 25.6 percent of 50-somethings made transportation payments via card during that time, BC Card said.
In South Korea, working hours are commonly from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Many locals use their credit or debit cards as transportation cards, from which the total amount of transit fees for each month is withdrawn in the following month.
|(Yonhap)
The working population in their 30s were also most likely to work overtime. Some 35.3 percent of workers in their 30s paid for transit bound from work to home between 8 and 9 p.m. The percentages for 40- and 50-somethings were 32.5 and 32.1 percent, respectively.
The analysis is based on card payment details of 210,000 working Koreans in their 30s to 50s, who have used public transportation between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. at least three times a week from September 2017 through March.
By Cho Yun-myung (yunc39@heraldcorp.com)