Young Koreans more likely to leave work on time: data

By Cho Yun-myung
  • Published : May 3, 2018 - 15:58
  • Updated : May 3, 2018 - 15:58
Younger generations in Korea tend to leave work on time rather than stay late, according to data compiled by a local credit card company.

Around 42.8 percent of workers in their 30s made payment on transportation between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. after leaving work, BC Card announced Thursday, based on analysis of its credit card user data.

Meanwhile, only 31.6 percent of those in their 40s and 25.6 percent of 50-somethings made transportation payments via card during that time, BC Card said. 

In South Korea, working hours are commonly from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Many locals use their credit or debit cards as transportation cards, from which the total amount of transit fees for each month is withdrawn in the following month.

(Yonhap)

The working population in their 30s were also most likely to work overtime. Some 35.3 percent of workers in their 30s paid for transit bound from work to home between 8 and 9 p.m. The percentages for 40- and 50-somethings were 32.5 and 32.1 percent, respectively. 

The analysis is based on card payment details of 210,000 working Koreans in their 30s to 50s, who have used public transportation between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. at least three times a week from September 2017 through March.

