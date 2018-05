NATIONAL

(Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)

Hail rained down suddenly on Seoul around 1 p.m., Thursday, catching pedestrians out for lunch off guard.The sky that had been clear in the morning clouded over, and with thunder came the heavy drumming of hail and rain.The rain is forecast to stop Friday, but strong winds will bring down felt temperatures to below 5 degrees Celsius in the morning.By Lim Jeong-yeo ( kaylalim@heraldcorp.com