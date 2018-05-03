Lee Moon-se to release new album in fall

According to KMOONfnd, the singer is currently preparing for a new album to be released at an unspecified date in the fall. Other musicians will participated in the album as featured artists, it added.
|Lee Moon-se (KMOONfnd)
Lee most recently collaborated with Zion.T on the song “Snow,” released last December. He also wrapped up his North American tour this year.
Earlier in the day, a news outlet reported that Lee has recently left for Spain in preparation of the album.
Lee is one of the most influential and respected folk-pop and ballad vocalists in Korea. His fourth studio album released in 1987 sold over 2.85 million copies, setting the all-time record for highest-selling album in Korea at the time.
By Yoon Min-sik
(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)