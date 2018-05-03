Lee Moon-se to release new album in fall

ENTERTAINMENT

Lee Moon-se (KMOONfnd)

Lee Moon-se, a legend in Korean music, will release his 16th studio album later this year, his agency said Thursday.According to KMOONfnd, the singer is currently preparing for a new album to be released at an unspecified date in the fall. Other musicians will participated in the album as featured artists, it added.Lee most recently collaborated with Zion.T on the song “Snow,” released last December. He also wrapped up his North American tour this year.Earlier in the day, a news outlet reported that Lee has recently left for Spain in preparation of the album.Lee is one of the most influential and respected folk-pop and ballad vocalists in Korea. His fourth studio album released in 1987 sold over 2.85 million copies, setting the all-time record for highest-selling album in Korea at the time.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)