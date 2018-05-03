Go to Mobile Version

Lee Moon-se to release new album in fall

By Yoon Min-sik
  • Published : May 3, 2018 - 16:38
  • Updated : May 3, 2018 - 16:38
Lee Moon-se, a legend in Korean music, will release his 16th studio album later this year, his agency said Thursday.

According to KMOONfnd, the singer is currently preparing for a new album to be released at an unspecified date in the fall. Other musicians will participated in the album as featured artists, it added.

Lee Moon-se (KMOONfnd)


Lee most recently collaborated with Zion.T on the song “Snow,” released last December. He also wrapped up his North American tour this year.

Earlier in the day, a news outlet reported that Lee has recently left for Spain in preparation of the album.

Lee is one of the most influential and respected folk-pop and ballad vocalists in Korea. His fourth studio album released in 1987 sold over 2.85 million copies, setting the all-time record for highest-selling album in Korea at the time.

