Cheong Wa Dae launches new commission to implement outcome of N. Korea summit

South Korea launched a presidential commission Thursday to implement the outcome of a historic summit held between its president, Moon Jae-in, and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that calls for a wide range of measures aimed at denuclearizing the North and formally ending the Korean War.The new commission is formed around an earlier organization established to help prepare for the historic summit held last week at the border village of Panmunjom.The implementation commission will again be headed by Moon's chief of staff Im Jong-seok but will include a number of new members from the government, an official from the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said."It will have new members from various government ministries, which will eventually be tasked with implementing what was agreed to at the summit," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.The commission will hold its first meeting later in the day, the official added.In the so-called Panmunjom Declaration, Moon and Kim agreed to a number of steps designed to help reduce tensions between the divided Koreas, including an immediate halt to all hostile acts against each other.Some of the measures have already gotten underway, with the countries removing their propaganda loudspeakers from the inter-Korean border.President Moon earlier urged swift implementation of steps that can be taken right away, noting that some may have to be delayed due to international sanctions placed on the communist North.The first job of the implementation commission will be to identify steps that can move forward and those that need to wait, he has said.South and North Korea technically remain at war as the 1950-53 Korean War ended with an armistice.The leaders of the divided Koreas have also agreed to seek a formal end to the war by signing a peace treaty, which they noted may require the participation of the United States and China.(Yonhap)