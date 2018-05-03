NK FM meets with China's top diplomat over ties, situation on Korean Peninsula

NATIONAL

North Korea's Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho has held talks with China's top diplomat to discuss ways to improve the two countries' ties and the situation on the Korean Peninsula, state media said Thursday.



Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to the North came as President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a historic summit last Friday, reaffirming the goal of "complete" denuclearization of the peninsula.



The Korean Central News Agency said Ri and Wang on Wednesday had an "in-depth" discussion on the issues of developing North Korea-China "friendly and cooperative" relations following a summit in Beijing between the leaders of the two nations in late March.





Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (left) and North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho meets in Pyongyang on Wednesday to hold talks over the two countries` ties and the situation on the Korean Peninsula, in this photo carried by the Korean Central News Agency on Thursday. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

"They also candidly exchanged their opinions on the matters of mutual concern including the situation on the Korean Peninsula," the report said.It is the first visit to North Korea by a Chinese foreign minister in 11 years.The North's long frozen relations with China have begun to thaw following Kim Jong-un's surprise visit to Beijing in March ahead of his summits with South Korea and the United States.China, North Korea's only remaining ally and economic lifeline, had seen its ties with the North strained due to Pyongyang's nuclear and missile provocations.Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to visit North Korea after Kim holds a summit with US President Donald Trump probably this month.Trump said in late April that he will meet with the North's leader in three to four weeks to discuss the denuclearization of the regime.A joint declaration issued after last week's inter-Korean summit said the two Koreas agreed to seek trilateral meetings involving them and the United States or four-way talks also joined by China to discuss a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.China has complained about the possibility of being left behind in the peacemaking process on the peninsula.Beijing's active engagement with the North is seen as an attempt to raise its voice about the establishment of a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula, experts say. (Yonhap)