LG Electronics unveils G7 ThinQ in New York

An LG official introduces the latest G7 ThinQ smartphone at Metropolitan West in Manhattan, New York on Wednesday. (LG Electronics)

LG G7 ThinQ smartphones (LG Electronics)

LG Electronics unveiled its seventh edition of G series smartphone, dubbed G7 ThinQ, to its global consumers in New York on Wednesday, highlighting on its features designed around improved user convenience.Equipped with a 6.1-inch Super Bright Display -- with a notch design in the 1,000-nit bright liquid crystal display -- the G7 ThinQ is nearly half an inch larger than its predecessor, but is small enough to be used with one hand, an element that LG has been seeking for.Among the various new artificial intelligence features adopted by G7 is Google Lens, a new AI and computer vision for searching information.The feature supports searching information about any objects that is captured by the smartphone camera by analyzing database within Google Assistant and Google Photos. It can also identify texts on websites and restaurant menus. This new feature is comparable to Samsung’s Bixby Vision.A button below the volume has been added on the left side of the G7 phone, which can call up Google Assistant with a single tap and Google Lens with two quick taps.The G7 ThinQ’s Super Far Field Voice Recognition feature, meanwhile, can recognize voice commands from up to five meters away.The technology enables separating commands from background noise, making the phone a possible alternative to home AI speakers, the company said.“The LG G7 ThinQ is strongly focused on the fundamentals and its launch marks a new chapter for our company,” said Hwang Jeong-hwan, president of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company.“Through the combination of personalized and useful AI functionalities with meaningful smartphone features, this is LG’s most convenient smartphone yet.”LG has also upgraded the new phone with an eight-million pixel camera front and 16-million pixel on the back for higher resolution photos.It has further enhanced the AI features of the camera that first debuted in the LG V30S ThinQ in February.AI CAM now offers 19 shooting modes, up from eight, which LG calls “more intelligence-optimized shots.”Low light photography on the LG G7 ThinQ has been enhanced with the new Super Bright Camera by making images up to four times brighter than typical photos shot in dim light.To make the camera experience more enjoyable, LG has also introduced 3-D stickers that uses face recognition like Samsung did with the Galaxy S9 series.The camera can recognize the user’s face and add 2-D or 3-D overlays such as sunglasses and headbands.Live Photo mode records one second before and after the shutter is pressed for snippets of unexpected moments or expressions that would normally be missed.The LG G7 ThinQ will roll out in the coming days in South Korea followed by major markets in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia.Price and purchase details will be announced locally later on.By Song Su-hyun (song@heralrdcorp.com)