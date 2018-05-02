Hagwon chief booked for having sex with student

NATIONAL

(123RF)

Police has launched a probe on the head of hagwon, or a private academy, in South Gyeongsang Province for having sex with a middle school student.Police said Wednesday that it has booked the suspect without detention on charges of violating the Act on the Protection of Children and Juveniles from Sexual Abuse.The hagwon head had sexual intercourse with the student in April. The student’s parents witnessed the scene and filed a report to police.The student and the suspect claimed during the police investigation that their sexual act was consensual.As the student was aged over 13, the suspect may not be punished if the conduct is confirmed consensual, according to the related Korean law.By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)