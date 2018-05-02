iKON to hold fan meeting, celebrate 1,000 days

IKON debuted on Sept. 15, 2015 with digital single “My Type.” June 10 will mark the 1,000th day, just a day after the scheduled fan meeting event titled “iKON 2018 Private Stage Kolorful.”
|(YG Entertainment)
After releasing the group’s first full-length studio album in November 2015, iKON made a long-awaited return with its second studio album “Return” in January. The album’s lead track, “Love Scenario,” topped a number of local streaming charts for six weeks.
Starting in August, the seven-piece boy band is set to hold 10 concerts in Japan by the end of the year.
Fan meetings will be held at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on June 9 at Olympic Hall in Olympic Park in Songpa-gu, Seoul. Tickets will be available from May 11 at 8 p.m.
