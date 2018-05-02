Go to Mobile Version

iKON to hold fan meeting, celebrate 1,000 days

By Cho Yun-myung
  • Published : May 2, 2018 - 16:14
  • Updated : May 2, 2018 - 16:14
K-pop boy band iKON will hold a fan meeting to celebrate 1,000 days since the group’s debut, YG Entertainment said Wednesday.

IKON debuted on Sept. 15, 2015 with digital single “My Type.” June 10 will mark the 1,000th day, just a day after the scheduled fan meeting event titled “iKON 2018 Private Stage Kolorful.” 

(YG Entertainment)

After releasing the group’s first full-length studio album in November 2015, iKON made a long-awaited return with its second studio album “Return” in January. The album’s lead track, “Love Scenario,” topped a number of local streaming charts for six weeks.

Starting in August, the seven-piece boy band is set to hold 10 concerts in Japan by the end of the year.

Fan meetings will be held at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on June 9 at Olympic Hall in Olympic Park in Songpa-gu, Seoul. Tickets will be available from May 11 at 8 p.m.

By Cho Yun-myung (yunc39@heraldcorp.com)

