Moon to explain outcome of inter-Korean summit to top officials

President Moon Jae-in will hold a rare meeting with his country's top officials this week to explain the outcome of his recent summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Moon's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday.The meeting will be held over lunch at Cheong Wa Dae, involving National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun and Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court Lee Jin-sung.It will also be attended by Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon and National Election Commission chief Kwon Soon-il, according to Cheong Wa Dae.The four make up the so-called highest five along with Supreme Court Chief Justice Kim Meong-soo, who is currently on a three-nation trip to Spain, Argentina and Chile.Thursday's meeting will mark the first of its kind since Moon held the historic summit with North Korea's Kim at the border truce village of Panmunjom on Friday.The third inter-Korean summit apparently marked what Moon earlier called a great turning point in history as the leaders declared their commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.Moon and Kim have also agreed to work for phased disarmament of their countries while vowing efforts to formally end the 1950-53 Korean War as part of efforts to establish permanent peace here.The two Koreas technically remain at war as the Korean War ended only with an armistice.Moon's scheduled meeting with other top South Korean leaders may also lead him to offer his personal insights for US President Donald Trump, who is expected to meet Kim in the near future, possibly before the end of the month.Moon is one of the first global leaders to have met Kim, who, prior to the inter-Korean summit, had largely been described as the reclusive leader of the world's most clandestine country.(Yonhap)