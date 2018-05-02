Hyundai teams up with Transport Ministry, civic coalition for road safety education

Hyundai Motor President Chung Jin-haeng released the plan at an event attended by Vice Minister for Transport Kim Jeong-ryeol and Kwon Byung Yoon, director of the Korea Transportation Safety Authority, and Choi In-young, co-chairman of Ansilyeon at Yunjung Elementary School in Seoul.
Aimed at raising awareness on road safety for children and to prevent accidents, South Korea’s largest automaker said it will be making and distributing 80,000 booklets on traffic safety for use at child care centers and other virtual reality content, 2D visuals and games to be used at elementary schools.
The materials will be given to child care centers that apply for the program through the Kids Hyundai website at http://kids.hyundai.com. The visual materials will be posted on the same website for use at any elementary school nationwide.
Hyundai has been running a “zero accident” campaign for children as they commute to and from school, donating school buses equipped with safety alarm features for the past three years and operating road safety classes featuring the animation Robocar Poli for the sixth year.
Also on Wednesday, Hyundai held another launching ceremony for a road traffic class with Robocar Poli, with members of Ansilyeon, animation production firm RoiVisual and some 80 children attending.
By The Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)