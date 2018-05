BUSINESS

(Posco)

South Korea’s leading steelmaker Posco is attending the Offshore Technology Conference held in Houston, US, this week to showcase leading rolling and processing technology solutions, the company said Wednesday.The conference is a representative marine technology exhibition participated by some 2,500 companies worldwide.Posco set up an exhibition booth with a local oceanic equipment manufacturer to promote its techniques in collaboration with client firms to help win new orders, and to expand the new markets of world premium steel products.Posco has been attending the OTC since 2008.By The Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com