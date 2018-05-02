BOK chief to attend meeting of Southeast Asian central bank governors

BUSINESS

This file photo shows Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov. Lee Ju-yeol leaving for Washington, D.C. to attend the G-20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting at Incheon International Airport on April 28, 2018. (Yonhap)

South Korea's central bank chief will attend a meeting with his counterparts from countries of Southeast and Northeast Asia later this week, the Bank of Korea said Wednesday.BOK Gov. Lee Ju-yeol will attend the 21st meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Plus Three finance ministers and central bank governors to be held in Manila on Friday, according to the BOK.ASEAN Plus Three is a forum aimed at enhancing cooperation between ASEAN and the three East Asian countries of South Korea, China and Japan.He will discuss economic and financial issues surrounding the region and share views on financial cooperation among member countries.Also, Lee will fly to the northwestern Swiss city of Basel for meetings of the Bank for International Settlement and the International Monetary Fund on Monday and Tuesday next week.He is set to return home May 10, the BOK said.Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon will also leave Thursday for the Philippines to attend the ASEAN Plus Three finance ministers meeting. South Korea is a co-chair of the meeting along with Singapore.Additionally, the minister plans to attend the Asian Development Bank's annual meeting on Saturday, according to the finance ministry.(Yonhap)