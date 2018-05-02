Pucca aims to be ‘Mickey Mouse of Asia’ with CJ E&M

ENTERTAINMENT

Pucca (VOOZ)

Hong Ki-sung, head of CJ E&M’s Animation Division (left) and Kim Boo-kyoung, CEO of VOOZ, pose for photos at a press event held Wednesday at VOOZ headquarter in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. (CJ E&M)

Popular animation character Pucca is to off to a new start, partnering with media mogul CJ E&M.Pucca, created by Korean company VOOZ, is an internationally known animation character. Designed with an image of an Asian girl, the red-and-black character is active, energetic and bold, not hesitating to express her affection for ninja Garu.Pucca, as a brand, marked $90 million in royalty profit over the past 10 years. More than 90 percent of the profit was generated overseas. According to the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange’s 2018 report, Pucca is the most recognized Korean character abroad.Since its birth in 2000, the character has made its way into more than 120 nations around the globe. But due to unresolved contracts with foreign partners, the brand went through more than five years of hiatus.Pucca is now taking a new leap forward, partnering with Korea’s media giant CJ E&M. On Wednesday morning, a media event was held at VOOZ headquarters in Seoul to celebrate the newly formed ties.“The goal is to make Asia’s Mickey Mouse,” said Kim Boo-kyoung, the CEO of Vooz and the creator of Pucca. “Pucca did not receive much attention for a while. I thank CJ E&M for creating a global opportunity.”A new season of animation series “New Pucca” is set to air in December on animation channel Tooniverse, consisting of 78 episodes which are each 7-minutes long. The series will air globally, under licensed partnerships with foreign networks.Healthy eating is the theme of the new season, with Pucca being a vegetarian. Kim came up with the idea during the long hiatus, encountering the subject for the first time.“We are honored to work with a brilliant 18-year-old character,” Hong Ki-sung, the head of CJ E&M’s Animation Division, said. “The animation sector is spotlighted as the next generation of Hallyu (Korean Wave). We hope to show the power of Korean characters and animation.”By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)