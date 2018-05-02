Blue Jays' Oh tosses perfect inning in relief; Rangers' Choo reaches base 4 times

SPORTS

Toronto Blue Jays' South Korean reliever Oh Seung-hwan has bounced back from a tough outing with a perfect inning in relief.



Oh struck out two in a clean sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in Minneapolis on Tuesday (local time), as the Jays went on to win 7-4 in 10 innings. This was Oh's second perfect outing in 14 appearances this year.



The right-hander lowered his ERA from 2.38 to 2.19. In his previous appearance against the Texas Rangers last Saturday, Oh gave up a solo home run to Robinson Chirinos.



Against the Twins, Oh took over from starter Marco Estrada with the Jays trailing 4-3. Estrada entered the frame up 3-2 but promptly allowed a leadoff double to Eduardo Escobar and then a two-run blast to Eddie Rosario.







Toronto Blue Jays` South Korean reliever Oh Seung-hwan (AP)

Texas Rangers outfielder Choo Shin-soo (AP)

Oh quickly doused the fire. He struck out Mitch Garver on a foul tip at a 3-2 count and then got Logan Morrison to ground out to third.Ehire Adrianza went down swinging on a 2-2 fastball.Oh has 14 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings, along with a 1-0 record and a save.The Jays scored a run in the eighth to tie things up at 4-4 and then put up a three-spot in the top of the 10th to win 7-4.Elsewhere in the majors, the Rangers' South Korean designated hitter Choo Shin-soo reached the base a season-high four times in an 8-6 win over the Cleveland Indians in 12 innings.Batting second, Choo was 1-for-3 with a pair of walks, a hit by pitch and two runs scored against his former team at Progressive Field in Cleveland. He's now batting .244.Choo's only hit was a double in the fifth inning off Mike Clevinger, and he came around to score on Jurickson Profar's double.He got hit by a pitch from Jeff Beliveau in the seventh and scored on Profar's second double of the game.Choo drew walks in the third and the 11th inning.The Rangers blew a 6-2 lead in the bottom of the ninth when Michael Brantley tied things up with a grand slam but prevailed in extra innings thanks to back-to-back jacks by Joey Gallo and Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the top 12th.(Yonhap)