NK leader understands denuclearization should involve inspection: Seoul official

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appears to understand that the process of the North's denuclearization needs to entail inspection and verification, a senior government official said Wednesday.



President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim agreed during their summit last week to seek "complete" denuclearization, but details about how the North will dismantle its nuclear program have not been revealed.



"It is nonsense to seek a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula without inspection and verification," a ranking government official told reporters. "The North's leader appears to adequately understand (that)."







North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (Yonhap)

"The North has said that it will close down the nuclear test site with international experts and reporters attending. I think this shows that Pyongyang has a strong will for (allowing) an inspection as well," he added.The North offered to close down its nuclear test site Punggye-ri in May and will make public its dismantlement by inviting security experts and journalists to the North, President Moon's chief press secretary Yoon Young-chan told reporters Sunday.Moon on Tuesday requested the United Nations to play a role in verifying North Korea's commitment to denuclearization and peace on the peninsula, his office said. (Yonhap)