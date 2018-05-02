BTS to appear on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' for 2nd time

ENTERTAINMENT

K-pop boy band BTS is set to appear on the popular American talk show "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" later this month, on the sidelines of its scheduled performance at the Billboard Music Awards, its agency said Wednesday.



Big Hit Entertainment said the program has invited the group on the show and details like date and time are currently being discussed.



The group appeared on a series of popular American shows last year, including "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," while visiting the US to attend the American Music Awards.







(Yonhap)

The group is nominated for the Top Social Artist award for the second consecutive year at the BBMAs. Last year, it won the award, beating such American top artists as Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande.Two days prior to the scheduled performance, the group will drop its third regular album, "Love Yourself: Tear."The awards show, set to take place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, will air live on NBC on May 20. The show features other performers, including Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. (Yonhap)