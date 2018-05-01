Financial watchdog finds accounting violation at Samsung BioLogics

Since March last year, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) has been conducting a special audit on Samsung BioLogics Co., a biopharmaceutical unit of Samsung Group, over alleged accounting irregularities.
The bio firm’s accounting flaw boils down to whether there were any irregularities over a dramatic business turnaround in 2015.
|Samsung BioLogics headquarters in Songdo, Incheon (Yonhap)
Samsung BioLogics, listed on the local stock market in November 2016, reported a net profit of a whopping 1.9 trillion won in 2015, shifting from a loss in the previous four years.
In 2015, Samsung BioLogics adopted the mark-to-market accounting scheme for Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture with U.S.-based pharmaceutical company Biogen Inc., which boosted its equity gains from the JV.
Previously, Samsung BioLogics adopted a face-value accounting method for its stake in the JV.
Mark-to-market is an accounting method of valuing securities or financial instruments that a company holds at the current market prices. (Yonhap)