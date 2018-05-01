[Breaking] 8 dead, 11 injured in bus accident

NATIONAL

Eight people were killed and 11 others injured after a bus clashed with a passenger vehicle, police said Tuesday.



Local police said the bus carrying 14 workers and a driver collided with a Korando passenger vehicle about 5:21 p.m. in Yeongam County, South Jeolla Province. The 14 passengers on the bus were returning from their farm work and were mostly elderly.



The police said the driver and three people of the passenger SUV vehicle was also injured in the accident. (Yonhap)