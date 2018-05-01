Go to Mobile Version

WORLD

LATEST NEWS

[Graphic News] Koreans work third-longest hours in OECD

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : May 1, 2018 - 18:20
  • Updated : May 1, 2018 - 18:20




South Koreans work the third-longest hours among member states of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, according to a report.

Employees in South Korea worked an average of 2,069 hours in 2016, compared to the OECD average of 1,763 hours. The figure includes part-time workers and those who work for part of the year, as well as full-time employees.

Mexicans worked the most, with average working hours of 2,255, the data showed.

Meanwhile, Japan (1,713 hours), the United States (1,783 hours), Italy (1,730 hours) and the United Kingdom (1,676) hovered around the OECD average. 

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114