[Graphic News] Koreans work third-longest hours in OECD

WORLD

South Koreans work the third-longest hours among member states of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, according to a report.Employees in South Korea worked an average of 2,069 hours in 2016, compared to the OECD average of 1,763 hours. The figure includes part-time workers and those who work for part of the year, as well as full-time employees.Mexicans worked the most, with average working hours of 2,255, the data showed.Meanwhile, Japan (1,713 hours), the United States (1,783 hours), Italy (1,730 hours) and the United Kingdom (1,676) hovered around the OECD average.