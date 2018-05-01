Crush to embark on first Asian tour in June

ENTERTAINMENT

(Amoeba Culture)

K-pop solo artist Crush will embark on his first Asian tour in June, according to his agency, Amoeba Culture.The singer will kick off the tour in Bangkok on June 3, and later visit Hong Kong and Taiwan on June 29 and July 1, respectively. His huge international following, which he built with hits like “Oasis” and “Beautiful,” has enabled the tour, which also marks his first Asian concerts, the agency said.The R&B artist debuted in 2014 with “Sometimes,” and gained popularity with hit songs like “Oasis,” “Don’t Forget,” “Beautiful” and “Outside.” He has won several accolades, such as for best R&B/soul at the 2017 Golden Disc Awards and best vocal performance at the 2016 Mnet Asian Music Awards.He is currently active as a member of hip-hop crew Fanxychild, alongside rappers Zico, Penomeco and Dean. Crush is set to release his first single of the year, titled “Bittersweet,” Thursday.