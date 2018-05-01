KT to co-develop chipsets with US-based Aquantia for five-fold faster internet

The two signed a memorandum of understanding for the development, KT said.
|(Yonhap)
With current technologies by KT, the LAN internet’s speed reaches up to 1 Gigabits per second by using two pairs of LAN cables.
Adding a new chipset to this, the maximum speed can go up to 2.5 Gbps, and even to 5 Gbps by using four pairs of the cables. If commercialized, KT internet subscribers would be able to experience fivefold faster internet speed at home or the office compared to now.
“KT will be able to provide internet speeds of over 2.5Gbps at commercial buildings and apartments across the country,” said Jeon Hong-beom, head of the infrastructure research center at KT. “KT’s goal is to provide up to 10 Gbps internet by continuing to improve the technologies.”
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)