[Photo News] Package deliveries continue on Labor Day

By Sohn Ji-young
  • Published : May 1, 2018 - 14:35
  • Updated : May 1, 2018 - 14:46

DELIVERIES ON LABOR DAY -- A deliveryman unloads packages from a truck at an apartment complex in Seoul on Tuesday, Korea’s official Labor Day. Under Korean labor laws, deliverymen are categorized as “special employment workers” and therefore are not legally obligated to refrain from working on Labor Day. (Yonhap)


