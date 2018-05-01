Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Fire sets packaging printer factory ablaze

By Catherine Chung
  • Published : May 1, 2018 - 13:53
  • Updated : May 1, 2018 - 13:53
A fire broke out late Monday night at a packaging printer factory in Yeoju, Gyeonggi Province and was finally extinguished after six hours, fire authorities said Tuesday.

It is said the fire started at approximately 11:26 p.m. Monday and extinguished at 5:50 a.m. Tuesday.

No casualties were reported.

Yeoju authorities issued a one-phase warning, calling on some 80 firefighters and 37 firefighting vehicles to the site.

The fire department of the city said that the fire burnt through ten buildings inside the plant along with its stored equipment and caused 750 million won ($700,500) in damages.

Fire authorities reported some difficulty in extinguishing the fire due to the many flammable substances on site. They plan to investigate the exact cause of fire and damages. 

By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)

Photos by Yonhap



The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114