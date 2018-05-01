Fire sets packaging printer factory ablaze

It is said the fire started at approximately 11:26 p.m. Monday and extinguished at 5:50 a.m. Tuesday.
No casualties were reported.
Yeoju authorities issued a one-phase warning, calling on some 80 firefighters and 37 firefighting vehicles to the site.
The fire department of the city said that the fire burnt through ten buildings inside the plant along with its stored equipment and caused 750 million won ($700,500) in damages.
Fire authorities reported some difficulty in extinguishing the fire due to the many flammable substances on site. They plan to investigate the exact cause of fire and damages.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)
Photos by Yonhap