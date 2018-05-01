N. Korea holds meeting of senior officials on new strategic line

NATIONAL

North Korea has held a meeting of senior party, state and military officials to discuss ways to push for its new strategic line on economic reconstruction, its state media reported Tuesday.



Choe Ryong-hae, a vice chairman of the central committee of the ruling Workers' Party, and Cabinet Premier Park Pong-ju presided over the meeting in Pyongyang on Monday, the North's official Korean Central News Agency said.







Choe Ryong-hae (Yonhap)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, left, and Cabinet Premier Park Pong-ju (Yonhap)

During a key party meeting on April 20, the communist state announced the new strategic line seen as a major policy shift amid crippling sanctions that experts said might have worsened its economic hardships and eroded public support and loyalty from the elites."At the meeting, (the participants) discussed agenda items for thoroughly carrying out the new strategic line, which the April plenary central committee meeting put forward, tasks to engender a revolutionary shift in scientific and educational projects," the KCNA reported.The media also reported that Choe and Park pointed out major defects in workers' implementation of state projects and stressed measures to improve them.The ruling party's official newspaper also called for focusing national efforts on economic reconstruction."The basic principle underlying the new line of revolution presented at the April session was self-reliance. Through self-reliance and perseverance, we should open the path toward prosperity and bring a promising future," the Rodong Sinmun said in an editorial. (Yonhap)