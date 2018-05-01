Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

'Father' of US taekwondo dies at 88

By Yonhap
  • Published : May 1, 2018 - 10:19
  • Updated : May 1, 2018 - 10:32
Rhee Jhoon-goo, known as the "Father of American taekwondo," died of acute pneumonia in the United States, a local group said Tuesday. He was 88.

He died at a hospital in Virginia on Monday (local time), according to the International Leaders Union, which he headed.


Taekwondo master Rhee Jhoon-goo demonstrates his skill at a US Congress building in Washington, D.C. in this undated file photo. (Yonhap)

Rhee is credited with having introduced the Korean traditional martial art to the American people after arriving there in 1956.

He also played a key role in spreading taekwondo in the US and other nations through various networks, including the US Congress and foreign embassies in Washington, D.C. (Yonhap)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114