'Father' of US taekwondo dies at 88

NATIONAL

Taekwondo master Rhee Jhoon-goo demonstrates his skill at a US Congress building in Washington, D.C. in this undated file photo. (Yonhap)

Rhee Jhoon-goo, known as the "Father of American taekwondo," died of acute pneumonia in the United States, a local group said Tuesday. He was 88.He died at a hospital in Virginia on Monday (local time), according to the International Leaders Union, which he headed.Rhee is credited with having introduced the Korean traditional martial art to the American people after arriving there in 1956.He also played a key role in spreading taekwondo in the US and other nations through various networks, including the US Congress and foreign embassies in Washington, D.C. (Yonhap)