Trump floats inter-Korean border as possible venue for Kim meeting

NATIONAL

US President Donald Trump on Monday floated the inter-Korean border as a possible venue for his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.





(Yonhap)

"Numerous countries are being considered for the MEETING, but would Peace House/Freedom House, on the Border of North & South Korea, be a more Representative, Important and Lasting site than a third party country?" Trump wrote on Twitter. "Just asking!"The Peace House was the location of South Korean President Moon Jae-in's meeting with Kim last Friday. The Freedom House is a nearby building that serves as a liaison office between the Koreas. (Yonhap)