Trump floats inter-Korean border as possible venue for Kim meeting

By Yonhap
  • Published : Apr 30, 2018 - 21:50
  • Updated : Apr 30, 2018 - 21:52

US President Donald Trump on Monday floated the inter-Korean border as a possible venue for his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

 

(Yonhap)

"Numerous countries are being considered for the MEETING, but would Peace House/Freedom House, on the Border of North & South Korea, be a more Representative, Important and Lasting site than a third party country?" Trump wrote on Twitter. "Just asking!"

The Peace House was the location of South Korean President Moon Jae-in's meeting with Kim last Friday. The Freedom House is a nearby building that serves as a liaison office between the Koreas. (Yonhap)

