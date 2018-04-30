Senior diplomat to visit Singapore, Indonesia to discuss inter-Korean issues

NATIONAL

A senior diplomat will visit Singapore and Indonesia this week to discuss South Korea's cooperation with Southeast Asian nations, the foreign ministry here said Monday.



Vice Foreign Minister Lim Sung-nam will be visiting the two countries from Monday to Wednesday to meet with the foreign ministers there as well as the secretary general of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





(Yonhap)

There, Lim will discuss South Korea's policy to tighten cooperation with Southeast Asian countries as well as with ASEAN.Singapore is this year's chair of ASEAN.The vice minister will also give briefings on the result of the historic inter-Korean summit held last Friday to the countries and appeal for their support for Seoul's diplomacy with North Korea.The trip is also likely to delve into more specific North Korean issues with Singapore being reported as one of the few most likely candidate cities for the hosting of the upcoming talks between North Korea and the United States.Indonesia is also the host country for the 2018 Asian Games where both South and North Korea plan to hold a joint parade.After hosting a joint meeting with the South and North Korean ambassadors to Indonesia on Monday, Indonesian President Joko Widodo also announced that his country has offered to provide a venue for the summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and President Donald Trump reported to take place in May or early June."The vice minister's Southeast Asian trip was arranged a long while ago as part of a high-level visit intended for the implementation of the new policy of (strengthening) diplomacy with southern countries," a ministry official said. (Yonhap)