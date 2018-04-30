Cho Yong-pil’s 50th anniversary celebrated in Times Square

ENTERTAINMENT

(Yonhap)

An advertisement celebrating Korean “King of Pop” Cho Yong-pil’s 50th anniversary has been screened in Times Square, New York.Cho’s three fan clubs, Eternally, Club Mizi and The Great Birth, said Monday that they jointly raised money to celebrate the singer’s 50th anniversary by putting up an advertisement at the major commercial intersection in Manhattan.Alongside a picture of him playing the guitar, the advertisement reads, “Cho Yong Pil: The K-Pop Legend. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of debut!”The fan clubs had also paid for a billboard marking the special anniversary near Gangnam Station in Seoul from April 7 to 21.“We hope the advertisement in New York City can work as motivation for Cho’s upcoming national tour (in Korea) for the 50th anniversary,” they said, adding, “We thank the fans for making this possible.”Cho is scheduled to kick off the national tour “Thanks to You” at Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul on May 12 before holding concerts in Daegu, Gwangju and Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province.By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)