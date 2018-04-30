Body found in septic tank appears to match that of Philippine worker

NATIONAL

HWASEONG, Gyeonggi Province -- The skeletal remains of a man found early this month in a septic tank at a coating plant south of Seoul appear to be those of a Philippine man in his early 30s who is believed to have been murdered by a compatriot colleague, police said Monday.



The Western Police Station in Hwaseong, a city in Gyeonggi Province, has confirmed the man is a Philippine national, based on DNA samples obtained from his family via the Philippine Embassy in Seoul.





This undated photo shows a septic tank at a coating plant in the city of Hwaseong, south of Seoul, where the skeletal remains of a man were found on April 3, 2018. (Yonhap)

According to the police, the man entered South Korea in August 2014 and worked at a factory near the coating plant before disappearing in January 2016.Investigators have found out that another Philippine man, who had stayed at the same company dorm and said the man landed another job at a separate plant after he disappeared, is the main subject in the murder case.The police have not been able to contact the Philippine compatriot, who returned to his country following the man's disappearance. They have obtained an arrest warrant for him and will seek his whereabouts through Interpol.On April 3, the police collected the skeletonized remains of the man in a septic tank after receiving a tip that a bone fragment was discovered in a jacket during the cleaning of the tank. An autopsy on the body showed that he had died due to fractures in his skull. (Yonhap)