Kim Jong-un ‘well aware’ of South Korea’s first female FM

When President Moon Jae-in introduced Kang to Kim as the country’s first female foreign minister at Panmunjeom, Kim said he had seen her on television many times, Kang told reporters on Monday.
|South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-hwa shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Friday. (Yonhap)
TV footage confirms that Moon was seen carefully introducing Kang to Kim.
When asked if she had exchanged words with the North Korean leader’s younger sister Kim Yo-jong, she answered that she did exchange a few words with her when officials were walking around to meet one another.
Asked about the imminent talk with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Kang said she is currently ”coordinating“ her visit to the US.
By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)