Live video of Inter-Korean summit attracts 2.5 million viewers on Twitter

BUSINESS

The inter-Korean summit livestreamed Friday on Twitter attracted around 2.5 million viewers, according to the social networking service firm on Monday.Around 1.6 million tweets related to the summit were also posted globally on Friday.The most tweeted moment based on tweets per minute was around 6:30 p.m. when the two sides announced a “common goal of realizing a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula,” generating around 3,100 tweets per minute, Twitter Korea said.The second-most tweeted moment took place around 9:30 a.m. when President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un crossed the military demarcation line that divides the peninsula.The most tweeted keyword was inter-Korean summit followed by Panmunjeom -- a military compound in the demilitarized zone between the two countries -- Kim Jong-un, peace and president.Pyongyang cold noodles, or Pyongyang Naengmyeon, which Kim brought to the South from the capital of North Korea, emerged as the top hashtag as it was tweeted more than 100,000 times.The most retweeted post was a summary of the summit posted by President Moon around midnight Friday, which drew more than 27,000 retweets.Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)