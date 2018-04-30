Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

Korean Air employees plan candlelight protest for chairman’s resignation

By Kim Da-sol
  • Published : Apr 30, 2018 - 15:04
  • Updated : Apr 30, 2018 - 15:04
Some employees of South Korean national carrier Korean Air are planning to stage a candlelight protest to call for the resignation of Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Yang-ho, who has come under intense scrutiny after the allegedly unruly behavior of his daughter and wife prompted police questioning and a customs probe.

Korean Air employees hold placards during a protest in front of the Korean Air headquarters in Gangseo-gu, Seoul, Friday. (Yonhap)

Some 960 Korean Air employees had joined an anonymous chat room as of noon on Monday to discuss staging a candlelight protest to pressure Cho to step down. 

An official who is operating the chat room reportedly said that prior to employees’ collective action, a separate protest will take place Tuesday in front of Gangseo Police Station, where former Korean Air Senior Vice President Cho Hyun-min is expected to appear for questioning on charges of assault and obstruction of business.

Details such as the timing and location are still being discussed, according to messages in the chat room. 

Cho Hyun-min, the second daughter of Chairman Cho, had come under fire in April for allegedly yelling and throwing water at an advertisement agency’s employee during a business meeting. 

Some employees held a similar protest on Friday.

“I will participate in the protest with the belief that if we do not succeed (to remove the chairman from his post), it will be our sons and daughters who will continue to suffer from ‘gapjil’ -- the abuse of power against a person in a weaker position -- from chaebol families,” an anonymous person said in the chat room. 

Public backlash has been intensifying after Cho’s mother Lee Myung-hee became the latest member to be caught in a tantrum. Fresh allegations surfaced recently after videos and voice clips of Lee went viral online allegedly showing Lee lashing out at employees.

After police raided Korean Air offices in central Seoul last week, Chairman Cho promptly fired his two daughters from their posts and vowed to bring in professional business operators, but public ire and criticisms have continued. 

During the protest, employees will hold placards that read, “Cho Yang-ho Out,” and stage satirical performances, such as throwing a can of plum juice and Macadamia nuts, two items allegedly used during tirades by the Cho daughters.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)

LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114