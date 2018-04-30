Korean Air employees plan candlelight protest for chairman’s resignation

|Korean Air employees hold placards during a protest in front of the Korean Air headquarters in Gangseo-gu, Seoul, Friday. (Yonhap)
Some 960 Korean Air employees had joined an anonymous chat room as of noon on Monday to discuss staging a candlelight protest to pressure Cho to step down.
An official who is operating the chat room reportedly said that prior to employees’ collective action, a separate protest will take place Tuesday in front of Gangseo Police Station, where former Korean Air Senior Vice President Cho Hyun-min is expected to appear for questioning on charges of assault and obstruction of business.
Details such as the timing and location are still being discussed, according to messages in the chat room.
Cho Hyun-min, the second daughter of Chairman Cho, had come under fire in April for allegedly yelling and throwing water at an advertisement agency’s employee during a business meeting.
Some employees held a similar protest on Friday.
“I will participate in the protest with the belief that if we do not succeed (to remove the chairman from his post), it will be our sons and daughters who will continue to suffer from ‘gapjil’ -- the abuse of power against a person in a weaker position -- from chaebol families,” an anonymous person said in the chat room.
Public backlash has been intensifying after Cho’s mother Lee Myung-hee became the latest member to be caught in a tantrum. Fresh allegations surfaced recently after videos and voice clips of Lee went viral online allegedly showing Lee lashing out at employees.
After police raided Korean Air offices in central Seoul last week, Chairman Cho promptly fired his two daughters from their posts and vowed to bring in professional business operators, but public ire and criticisms have continued.
During the protest, employees will hold placards that read, “Cho Yang-ho Out,” and stage satirical performances, such as throwing a can of plum juice and Macadamia nuts, two items allegedly used during tirades by the Cho daughters.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)