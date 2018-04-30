Korea, Philippines vow close military ties

NATIONAL

South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo (R) shakes hands with his Filipino counterpart Delfin N. Lorenzana in Seoul on April 30, 2018, in this photo released by Song`s office. (Yonhap)

The defense chiefs of South Korea and the Philippines agreed Monday to move forward security and defense industry cooperation between the two countries, according to Seoul's Ministry of National Defense.Filipino Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana came to Korea to attend the steel cutting ceremony for two frigates the Southeast Asian country has ordered.Defense Minister Song Young-moo briefed him on the outcome of the inter-Korean summit talks last week.He requested Manila's support for Seoul's efforts to achieve the denuclearization of the peninsula and bring lasting peace through an improvement in inter-Korean relations, the ministry added.The secretary welcomed the accomplishments from the summit and expressed his country's backing for South Korea's initiative, it said.They also pledged continued efforts to promote partnerships in arms development.Last year, South Korea signed a contract to build two 2,600-ton frigates for the Filipino Navy.South Korea earlier sold a dozen FA-50 light attack aircraft, based on the T-50 advanced trainer jet, to the Philippines.(Yonhap)