Man in dress and heels arrested for robbery

By Yonhap
  • Published : Apr 30, 2018 - 14:33
  • Updated : Apr 30, 2018 - 14:33
A man in his 40s dressed up as a woman was arrested for stealing clothes from a shop.

Yeosu Police Station in South Jeolla Province said Monday that it apprehended the man for robbery on Saturday.

The suspect is accused of breaking into a clothing store when it was closed and stealing women’s clothing.

(123RF)

He reportedly went into the shop through a back door and stole clothes worth 100,000 won ($94) around 12:10 a.m. Saturday. He faces a few more similar charges.

The suspect was initially caught by a security guard 10 minutes after he trespassed into the shop, where a burglar alarm was installed. The man had previously also dressed up as woman to steal women’s clothing, according to police.

He was wearing a dress and heels at the scene of the arrest.

By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)

