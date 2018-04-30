KT launches first AI-based donation campaign for children

BUSINESS

KT said Monday it is launching a donation campaign using its artificial intelligence platform GiGA Genie with the aim to make donating easier. It is the first case in South Korea to utilize AI for donations, according to the firm.The campaign, in coordination with ChildFund Korea, runs from Friday through May 30, giving GiGA Genie users the chance to donate for children in need using the speaker as part of efforts to celebrate Children’s Day, which falls on Saturday.When a user says “Thank you” in Korean to the GiGA Genie speaker, the verbal command is read as donating 100 won (9 cents) by the speaker.KT aims to attract 100,000 GiGA Genie users to take part in the campaign with the goal of donating 10 million won in total for the child fund organization.“We hope the opportunity serves as a new manner of expanding donation culture by using the latest technology,” said a KT official.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)