Hwang Chi-yeul’s face hangs in Times Square

ENTERTAINMENT

Hwang Chi-yeul‘s ad in Times Square, New York (How Entertainment)

Just for a day, K-pop singer Hwang Chi-yeul became one of the most-viewed faces in the Big Apple as an advertisement for his second EP was screened in Times Square.According to his agency How Entertainment, an advertisement for Hwang’s EP “Be Myself” was put on the 32-story Thomson Reuters Building at the world-famous intersection in New York from 6 a.m. until Saturday to 2 a.m. Hwang’s fans commissioned the ad.Along with the title of the record and Hwang’s face, the message “The Only star Hwang Chi yeul” appeared on the board.Having spent a decade in obscurity, Hwang rose to stardom in 2015 and has since cemented himself as one of the hottest solo artists in the K-pop scene. Last year, his “Be Ordinary” sold over 220,000 copies, which marked the most records sold by a Korean artist not affiliated with a group since Cho Yong-pil in 2013.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)