Hwang Chi-yeul’s face hangs in Times Square

According to his agency How Entertainment, an advertisement for Hwang’s EP “Be Myself” was put on the 32-story Thomson Reuters Building at the world-famous intersection in New York from 6 a.m. until Saturday to 2 a.m. Hwang’s fans commissioned the ad.
|Hwang Chi-yeul‘s ad in Times Square, New York (How Entertainment)
Along with the title of the record and Hwang’s face, the message “The Only star Hwang Chi yeul” appeared on the board.
Having spent a decade in obscurity, Hwang rose to stardom in 2015 and has since cemented himself as one of the hottest solo artists in the K-pop scene. Last year, his “Be Ordinary” sold over 220,000 copies, which marked the most records sold by a Korean artist not affiliated with a group since Cho Yong-pil in 2013.
By Yoon Min-sik
(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)