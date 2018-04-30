Go to Mobile Version

Hwang Chi-yeul’s face hangs in Times Square

By Yoon Min-sik
  • Published : Apr 30, 2018 - 16:32
  • Updated : Apr 30, 2018 - 16:32
Just for a day, K-pop singer Hwang Chi-yeul became one of the most-viewed faces in the Big Apple as an advertisement for his second EP was screened in Times Square.

According to his agency How Entertainment, an advertisement for Hwang’s EP “Be Myself” was put on the 32-story Thomson Reuters Building at the world-famous intersection in New York from 6 a.m. until Saturday to 2 a.m. Hwang’s fans commissioned the ad.

Hwang Chi-yeul‘s ad in Times Square, New York (How Entertainment)


Along with the title of the record and Hwang’s face, the message “The Only star Hwang Chi yeul” appeared on the board.

Having spent a decade in obscurity, Hwang rose to stardom in 2015 and has since cemented himself as one of the hottest solo artists in the K-pop scene. Last year, his “Be Ordinary” sold over 220,000 copies, which marked the most records sold by a Korean artist not affiliated with a group since Cho Yong-pil in 2013.


