Artday to hold April auction

The art auction will feature some 150 artworks by renowned artists, including Soe Seung-won, Ha In-doo, Choi Young-rim, Oh Syng-yoon, Yoon Jung-sik and others.
|“Untitled” by Lee Kun-yong (Herald Artday)
The collection also includes the country’s first-generation performance and conceptual artist Lee Kun-yong’s “Untitled.”
Bidding and auction status are available on the mobile application Artday and at the website www.artday.co.kr. The auction preview will be held in April through May at Herald Square Gallery, located in the headquarters of Herald Corp. in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.
Auction period: April 28 -May 2
Preview: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Herald Gallery, Herald Square, Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu, Seoul
Auction deadline: The auction will close on one item per minute starting from 4 p.m. on May 2.
For more information, call Artday at (02) 3210-2255 or email auction@artday.co.kr.