Artday to hold April auction

LIFE&STYLE

“Untitled” by Lee Kun-yong (Herald Artday)

Herald Artday, a subsidiary of Herald Corp., is holding an online auction from April 28 to May 2, presenting works of art by contemporary Korean artists.The art auction will feature some 150 artworks by renowned artists, including Soe Seung-won, Ha In-doo, Choi Young-rim, Oh Syng-yoon, Yoon Jung-sik and others.The collection also includes the country’s first-generation performance and conceptual artist Lee Kun-yong’s “Untitled.”Bidding and auction status are available on the mobile application Artday and at the website www.artday.co.kr. The auction preview will be held in April through May at Herald Square Gallery, located in the headquarters of Herald Corp. in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.April 28 -May 210 a.m. to 6 p.m., Herald Gallery, Herald Square, Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu, SeoulThe auction will close on one item per minute starting from 4 p.m. on May 2.For more information, call Artday at (02) 3210-2255 or email auction@artday.co.kr