SHINee to hold fan meeting, make comeback in May

The agency said Monday that “SHINee is in its final preparations to release a new album at the end of May.”
The group is also scheduled to hold a fan meeting on May 27, celebrating the 10th anniversary of debut.
|(SM Entertainment)
SHINee made its debut in 2008 with “Replay.” Some of its other hit tracks include “Love Like Oxygen,” “Juliette,” “Ring Ding Dong,” Lucifer” and “View.”
The unexpected death of lead singer Jonghyun in December 2017 left fans grieving worldwide. The remaining four members recently resumed their activity as a group.
The fan meeting event will be held at 4 p.m., May 27, at Hwajeong Tiger Dome in Korea University in Seongbuk-gu, northern Seoul. Tickets will be available from 8 p.m. on Thursday via Yes24.
|Official poster of SHINee's fan meeting event slated for May 27 (SM Entertainment)
By Cho Yun-myung (yunc39@heraldcorp.com)