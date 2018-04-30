S. Korea mulling high-level talks with NK over joint liaison office

NATIONAL

South Korea is considering holding high-level talks with North Korea to discuss the details of establishing a joint liaison office in the North's border city of Kaesong, government officials said Monday.The two Koreas agreed to set up a joint permanent liaison office where officials from both sides would be stationed to promote communication and civilian exchanges, according to a joint declaration adopted after the inter-Korean summit held Friday at the border village of Panmunjom."To implement the Panmunjom Declaration, the government is reviewing holding dialogue, including high-level talks, as soon as possible," Baik Tae-hyun, spokesman at Seoul's unification ministry, told a press briefing.The ministry is considering talks to discuss the details in May, according to a source. If consultations are proceeding smoothly, it may be possible to open the office in June.Currently, the two Koreas operate respective liaison offices on either side of the border, using phones and fax machines for communication.Kaesong, just north of the border, hosts a now-shuttered joint industrial complex, the symbol of inter-Korean economic cooperation.The previous conservative government closed the Kaesong Industrial Complex in February 2016 over North Korea's fourth nuclear test and the launch of a long-range rocket.The joint communication office, if established, is expected to prevent miscommunication from hampering inter-Korean ties and help accelerate the regularization of inter-Korean talks, experts said.In 2005, the two Koreas set up a four-story building in the factory zone to host a joint economic cooperation liaison office.But it was closed down due to North Korea's protest following Seoul's 2010 sanctions designed to punish the North's deadly sinking of a South Korean warship. If set up, the new joint liaison office may be located in the building.The Ministry of Unification remained cautious about a possible resumption of the Kaesong Industrial Complex."The resumption of operation of the factory zone could be considered only after reviewing the progress of North Korea's denuclearization at the upcoming US-North Korea summit," said a ministry official.(Yonhap)