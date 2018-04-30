[Weather] Glimpse of early summer, fine dust level ‘unhealthy’

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Fine dust level is expected to be “unhealthy” for most of the nation including Seoul, Daegu, Ulsan and Busan, on Monday.The Korean Meteorological Agency said that the fine dust level is likely to be “unhealthy” in the morning but likely to improve gradually from the south in the afternoon with higher atmospheric dispersion from the south.As of 5 a.m., temperatures were 14.8 degrees Celsius in Seoul, 13.8 C in Incheon, 14.1 C in Suwon, 15.8 in Jeonju and 16.8 C in Busan.Monday’s daytime high is expected to be around 27 C.However, the agency advised people to wear layers of clothes to cope with the significant temperature difference between day and night.As of 10:30 a.m., the temperature was 19 C while fine dust stood at an “unhealthy” level.By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)