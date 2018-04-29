Go to Mobile Version

[Photo News] Inter-Korean summit: Behind the scenes

By Yeo Jun-suk
  • Published : Apr 29, 2018 - 21:47
  • Updated : Apr 29, 2018 - 21:55
South Korea’s presidential office Cheong Wa Dae Sunday released some behind-the-scenes photos taken during the banquet at the Peace House in the truce village of Panmunjeom after the inter-Korean summit on Friday.


Kim Yo-jong, the younger sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, fills the glass of South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in during the banquet at the Peace House in the truce village of Panmunjeom. Cheong Wa Dae.

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un fills the glasses of South Korea’s Defense Minister Song Young-moo and National Intelligence chief Suh-hoon. Cheong Wa Dae.

Kim Jong-un talks with the South Korean ruling Democratic Party’s floor leader Rep. Woo Won-shik. Cheong Wa Dae.


Hyon Song Wol, the leader of Kim Jong-un’s hand-picked Moranbong girl band, talks with South Korea’s first lady Kim Jung-sook. Cheong Wa Dae.

(jasonyeo@koreaherald.com)

